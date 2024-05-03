"The Fall Guy" review and interview with the stars

In theaters today is the action/ comedy "The Fall Guy" based on the 1981 TV series. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

In the film a down-and-out stuntman, to get back into his ex-girlfriend's good graces, must find the missing star of her new blockbuster film.

Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The Fall Guy is a love letter to the stunt players who have thrilled us with their death-defying stunt work over the years. Terrifically filmed and full of action, comedy and romance, The Fall Guy is a must-see film worth seeing on the biggest screen possible."

Tony gives it an "A" and it's raged PG-13.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.