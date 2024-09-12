The fall hunting season means big "bucks" for Utah

The fall hunting season is in full swing in Utah and hunting means big "bucks" for our state.

Hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing generate $3 billion of revenue each year on average to Utah's economy.

The sale of hunting licenses resulted in $3.3 million of that in 2023. And, the sale of hunting permits resulted in $13.9 million.

In addition, the hunting and fishing industries create 30,000 jobs.

Faith Heaton Jolley says there are some misconceptions that hunting is just about killing things, but hunters are some of the biggest wildlife conservationists because they fund the majority of habitat projects and research that benefit wildlife and help their populations.

The sport also provides a lot of benefits to hunters including:



Spending time outdoors in nature improves mental health

Increases physical fitness and activity level

Provides opportunities to spend time with family and friends

Faith explained that it's easy to get into hunting! First you take Hunter Education, which is offered online or through an in-person class, with an in-person field day for either.

Then, you buy a hunting license, which you can do online, at a DWR office, or any local agent.

Depending on which species you want to hunt, you may need an additional permit.

Research: You can learn all the rules and regulations for the species you want to hunt in guidebooks available on DWR's website or at a DWR office if you'd like a paper copy.

On the website there are also a variety of videos, maps and other resources for those wanting to know where to go and wanting to learn more tips to be successful.

DWR also offers classes and seminars throughout the year, as well as beginner pheasant hunts for those wanting to learn more about hunting or try it for the first time.

For more information please visit wildlife.utah.gov.

