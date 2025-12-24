The family fun doesn't end on Christmas -- here are activities this week for parents & kids

Kurt Bestor will be presenting "A Kurt Bestor Christmas" on Christmas Eve and Christmas evening — yes on Christmas! The shows are at The Egyptian Theatre in Park City and there are some seats still available. Click here for more information.

Utah's Hogle Zoo is inviting guests of all ages and abilities to experience ZooLights in a sensory-friendly setting during its "Silent Night" event on Friday, December 26, 2025. There is less sound and no flashing lights at this event. Click here for more information.

On Friday, December 26, 2025 it's the Kids Torchlight Parade at Snowbird. Watch your kids light up the slopes as the sun goes down. Each child gets to decorate a glow-light torch and then ski with it. Click here for more information.

Holiday Hoopla Festival is a brand new party for the community in Cedar City on Saturday, December 27, 2025. Your kids can play to their heart's content on inflatables, and don't worry— it's all inside at Cross Hollow Arena so it will be warm and dry! Click here for more information.

You have a few more days to hop on board The North Pole Express at Heber Valley Railroad. The train will depart from Friday, December 26, 2025 through Tuesday, December 30, 2025 (except for Sunday). Click here for more information.

On New Year's Eve, Clark Planetarium is having an "After Noon Year's Eve". It's from noon to 4pm and there will be a ball drop engineering challenge and more to ring in 2026. Click here for more information.

It's also "Noon Year's Eve" at the Aquarium! Ring in the new year with a splash of fun in the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium lobby on New Year's Eve day. This special event features confetti countdowns at noon and 3pm. Click here for more information.

You still have a few days to experience Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point! It goes through January 10, 2026, so don't miss out on the chance to wander through more than 8 million lights in Ashton Gardens. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.