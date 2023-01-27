"The Fashion Sheriff" has been going to Sundance for 26 years

After a two year hiatus, the Sundance Film Festival is back in person this year!

People from all around the world attended including locals like J.R. Holbrook who has attended the festival since 1997, that's 26 years.

JR goes to the festival not only for the films but also for the parties, and the fashion.

This year Sundance was quieter, as expected post pandemic but it was vibrant and all about the filmmakers, like the good old days.

As far as the fashion goes, JR says of course we saw the PIBs (people in black) but we also saw lots more color this year. Good boots and big coats are always a must in the snowy weather.

To follow JR's Sundance adventures as well as his travels around the globe go to his Instagram [instagram.com].