The fiercest rivalry on ice is coming to Utah as the U.S. Women's National Team takes on heated rival Canada as part of the 2024-25 Rivalry Series on Friday, November 8, 2024 at the Maverik Center.

You can be in the crowd to support Team USA and see the best women's hockey players in the world, including Hilary Knight at Taylor Heise.

Knight is the captain of the U.S. Women's National Team, a four-time Olympian and Olympic gold medalist. She's won nine world championships in her career and is one of the most decorated women's hockey players in the world. Professionally, she is the captain of the Boston Fleet of the PWHL and in the offseason trains in the Salt Lake area.

Heise is one of the bright young stars of women's hockey and a member of the U.S. Women's National Team. She's a three-time IIHF World Championship medalist and was the number one overall pick in the 2023 PWHL draft, winning the inaugural Walter Cup with the Minnesota Frost.

The Rivalry Series is an annual series of games between the women's national teams from the United States and Canada.

The series takes place each season during the winter and the game on November 8 marks the first time the series has come to the Salt Lake area.

With the arrival of the Utah Hockey Club and the announcement of the 2034 Winter Olympic Games returning to Utah, there's no better time for hockey in Salt Lake City.

The U.S. and Canada are two of the oldest and heated rivals in women's hockey.

While many play alongside each other both professionally or at the NCAA levels, there is no love lost when they step on the ice.

The two teams have faced off in every gold medal game but one at the Olympics (six of seven all-time) and all but one gold medal game staged at the Women's World Championship (22 of 23 all-time).

Tickets are now on sale at MaverikCenter.com and you can learn more here.

