The film that won "Best of Fest" at Sundance is opening in theaters this weekend

"Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out" won the "Best of Fest" award at the Sundance Film Festival. It's opening in theaters this weekend.

Film Director Jake Van Wagoner joined us in studio to tell us more about the film.

He says it's about Itsy Levan, who is devastated by her parent's decision to leave the city and buy a fixer-upper in the middle of nowhere.

Her life seems over until she meets her space-obsessed neighbor Calvin Kipler. Calvin has spent most of his life awaiting the next arrival of Jesper's Comet— partly because of his obsession with Astronomy, but mostly because the last time it came, aliens abducted his parents.

This year he is going to be ready for its return so he can finally get them back. Itsy sees this as a chance to help her get into a NYC journalism program and decides to help him, however crazy his plan seems.

They end up discovering much more than what is on the other end of the comet's tail.

You can see the movie in Megaplex Theatres this weekend.