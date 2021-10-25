The final volume in the highly acclaimed series Dragonwatch comes out Oct. 26

Brandon Mull's newest book Dragonwatch: Return of the Dragon Slayers will be available for sale on October 26, 2021.

We talked to Mull, a local Utah author and #1 New York Times bestelling children's author about his final volume in the highly acclaimed series.

He says in 2006 he wrote Fablehaven, the beginning of a five book series about a brother and sister who discover their grandparents are caretakers of a secret animal park for magical creatures.

After the fifth book he thought he was done.

Then, Mull says he started looking back and saw an opportunity to return.

The plot centers around a huge problem happening at the dragon part of the park and this latest book leads to a big finale.

Mull says he thinks this is the better half of the series and is curious to see if readers agree.

In addition to being an author, Mull is the dad to a blended family of 11 children ages nine to 21 years old.

He says they are perfect critics for his books, because those ages are his main audience.

However, Mull says he also has families that read the books together and adult fans too.

Mull is doing some book signings and events, you can learn all about those on his website brandonmull.com.