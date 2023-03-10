The finale of Brandon Mull's best-selling series is almost here!

The long-awaited finale of Brandon Mull's best-selling series will arrive in book stores on March 14, 2023!

We talked with Brandon about his new book The Candy Shop War: Carnival Quest.

The story all begins with a sinister candy shop owner who makes magical candy and her brother who is a maniacal arcade operator who tries to turn the planet into his personal puppet.

The Blue Falcons secret kid's club fights against them to try and save the day.

Mull is the #1 New York Times best-selling author of the Fablehaven, Beyonders, and Five Kingdoms series.

You can learn more at brandonmull.com.