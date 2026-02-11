The first 10 minutes after a car accident matter, even if it's a fender-bender

The first 10 minutes after a car accident matter — even if you think it's just a fender bender.

Tyler T. Todd with We Win Injury Law joined us with some do's and don'ts.

First, as soon as a crash happens call 911 and request medical help, he says. Then exchange information and take photos.

Don't argue fault at the scene!

Tyler says medical care isn't optional. Waiting to get treatment can seriously hurt any future injury claim.

Go to the emergency room or urgent care right away and follow up if symptoms appear later.

Tyler says insurance companies use your treatment gaps against you.

Be careful with insurance adjusters. Tyler says, "Their job is to save money, not protect you."

Early settlement offers are usually low and anything you say can be used to reduce your claim. You are not required to give a recorded statement.

Not every accident needs a lawyer, but many do. Asking questions early can protect your rights.

