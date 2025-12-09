The first-ever Winter Onederland is coming up in South Salt Lake

Salt Lake Sideways and the South Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce will host the first-ever Winter Onederland at One Burton, a community-centered holiday market featuring 30 local businesses, complimentary samples, live entertainment, art workshops, cultural holiday décor, and interactive activities throughout the One Burton building.

The event showcases South Salt Lake's creative and entrepreneurial community while providing a festive shopping experience for all ages.

One Burton, a new Mid-Century Modern-inspired residential development has emerged as a hub for community art and culture gatherings and welcomes the opportunity to provide complimentary space for SSL's first holiday market.

It's happening Sunday, December 14, 2025 from 4:30-7:30pm.

We talked with two local businesses taking part.

Chappell Brewing is a small, local brewery with a love for sharing our commitment to the craft with the community.

They brew "Modern American Ales" with a very unapologetic approach to quality, flavor, and drinkability. Beers such as This Is The Hazy, Tmrw Problem, Miso Sour, and Craft Beer Sucks…

Located at 2285 South Main Street, the space is a small immersive brewery with a welcoming farmhouse-style taproom area and they even wax skis for free every Monday and Friday from 5-9pm.

Got Old Wood Co., a women-owned business (mother and daughter duo) that specializes in reclaiming and selling high-end, refurbished barn wood.

Refurbished wood is used to beautify homes with accent walls, mantels, sliding barn doors, floating shelves, and countertops.

They also create one-of-a-kind furnishings such as couch tables, kitchen tables, desks, and other custom-made pieces specifically for individual customers.

You can learn more at oneburton.com and on social media @saltlakesideways.

