The food at The Lakehouse at Deer Creek is "Utah Heritage Cuisine"

"The food we do here is, we like to call Utah Heritage Cuisine", says Chef Tamara Stanger of The Lakehouse at Deer Creek.

Chef Tamara was born and raised in Utah, and has a deep passion for wild foods and local ingredients from special groups that live here like Native Americans and Pioneers along with other cultural influences like Hispanic and Asian.

That means you won't find funeral potatoes or casseroles on the menu. But you will find unique flavors unique to Utah like quail salad, blue corn patee, squash made with the old process using juniper ash and venison with cheese from Heber Valley. You also have to try the Lakehouse Chips, which are a play on nachos.

Chef Tamara says they also pair the correct wine or beers with the local food to complete the experience. "You can ruin a dish by pairing the wrong type of wine," she says.

The Lakehouse at Deer Creek has an amazing wine selection as well as local beers including from Heber Brewing Company, and an incredible cocktail menu as well.

For more information you can visit: thelakehousedeercreek.com.