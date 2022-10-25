'The Forgotten Carols' has been a holiday tradition for more than 3 decades

The Forgotten Carols has been a holiday tradition for more than three decades.

To celebrate the 31st year of the musical, it will be performed on stages throughout the United States in more cities than it has been to in years, including some that haven't had the show in almost a decade.

We talked with Director Christy Summerhays, who is returning for her 15th tour with the show.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be directing The Forgotten Carols again,” Summerhays said. “On behalf of the entire cast and crew, we can’t wait to bring this beloved play back to longtime fans and first-timers alike.”

This year will also feature TV, stage and movie actor Michael Young as Uncle John.

Michael McLean, the show's creator, passed the baton to Young last year. McLean and Young have been friends for more than 50 years and share a passion for The Forgotten Carols.

The musical is about a nurse named Connie Lou, who cares for John, an elderly patient who shares musical messages about people he claims to have encountered over the past 2,000 years.

The 31st Anniversary Tour includes the following performance dates and locations:

November 23: Boise, ID – Morrison Center

November 25: Blackfoot, ID – Blackfoot PAC

November 26: Idaho Falls, ID – Civic Auditorium

November 28: Twin Falls, ID – CSI Auditorium

December 1: Tooele, UT – Tooele High School

December 3: Logan, UT – Logan High School

December 8: Show Low, AZ – Show Low High School

December 10: Gilbert, AZ – Higley Performing Arts Center

December 12: Ogden, UT – Dee Events Center

December 14-17: Salt Lake City, UT – Cottonwood High School Auditorium

December 19: Orem, UT – UCCU Center

December 21: St. George, UT – Cox Auditorium

Tickets are now on sale at: https://forgottencarols.com/shows/