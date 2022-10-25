'The Forgotten Carols' has been a holiday tradition for more than 3 decades

The Forgotten Carols has been a holiday tradition for more than three decades.
To celebrate the 31st year of the musical, it will be performed on stages throughout the United States in more cities than it has been to in years, including some that haven't had the show in almost a decade.
We talked with Director Christy Summerhays, who is returning for her 15th tour with the show.
“I am absolutely thrilled to be directing The Forgotten Carols again,” Summerhays said. “On behalf of the entire cast and crew, we can’t wait to bring this beloved play back to longtime fans and first-timers alike.”
This year will also feature TV, stage and movie actor Michael Young as Uncle John.
Michael McLean, the show's creator, passed the baton to Young last year. McLean and Young have been friends for more than 50 years and share a passion for The Forgotten Carols.
The musical is about a nurse named Connie Lou, who cares for John, an elderly patient who shares musical messages about people he claims to have encountered over the past 2,000 years.
The 31st Anniversary Tour includes the following performance dates and locations:
November 23: Boise, ID – Morrison Center
November 25: Blackfoot, ID – Blackfoot PAC
November 26: Idaho Falls, ID – Civic Auditorium
November 28: Twin Falls, ID – CSI Auditorium
December 1: Tooele, UT – Tooele High School
December 3: Logan, UT – Logan High School
December 8: Show Low, AZ – Show Low High School
December 10: Gilbert, AZ – Higley Performing Arts Center
December 12: Ogden, UT – Dee Events Center
December 14-17: Salt Lake City, UT – Cottonwood High School Auditorium
December 19: Orem, UT – UCCU Center
December 21: St. George, UT – Cox Auditorium
Tickets are now on sale at: https://forgottencarols.com/shows/