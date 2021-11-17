The Forgotten Carols' Michael McLean is passing the baton to a new "Uncle John"

Michael McLean has been playing the part of "Uncle John" in The Forgotten Carols for the past 29 years.

But this year he's passing the baton on to a new member of the beloved musical.

Emmy Award-winning television, stage and movie actor Michael Young will be playing Uncle John in the 2021 productions.

McLean says "But audiences aren't rid of me yet. I'll be playing the part of the narrator."

It was in 1990 that McLean, a well-known performer, composer, songwriter, storyteller, author and director, first wrote the story and songs from The Forgotten Carols.

Since then more than a million people all over the world have see it performed.

During the 2020 season, the pandemic interrupted the stage production, but also ushered in a new opportunity for the musical to be produced as a feature film.

SHOWDATES:

December 13: Orem, Utah - UCCU Center

December 15-20: Salt Lake City, Utah - Cottonwood HS

December 22: Ogden, Utah - Dee Events Center

Get your tickets now at forgottencarols.com/shows/.

