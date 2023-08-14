Watch Now
The Fudge Co. specializes in handmade treats

The Fudge Co.
The Fudge Co. in Herriman specializes in sweet treats including the owner's special Chex Mix recipe.
Posted at 1:42 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 16:05:53-04

The Fudge Co. owner Patience Wayman says her fudge recipe has been handed down through four generations.

The store in Herriman specializes not only in fudge, but also caramels, nut clusters, freeze dried candy, fudge truffles, subscription boxes, gift cards, mystery boxes and more.

Patience joined us with how she makes Churro Chex Mix!

You can find Fudge Co. at 13292 S Rosecrest Rd Suite B Herriman, Utah and see them at Sugar High as well.

Visit them on Instagram for some fun giveaways.

For more information please visit the-fudge-co.com.

