Watch Now
The Place

Actions

The Fudge Co. uses a recipe passed down by four generations

Fudge Co.
Fudge Co. specializes in handmade fudge that's made using a fourth-generation recipe.
Posted at 1:44 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 15:44:39-04

The Fudge Co. is open for business!

Owner Patience Wayman says her fudge recipe has been handed down through four generations.

In addition to the obvious, the Fudge Co. also carries Caramels, Nut Clusters, Freeze Dried Candy, Fudge Truffles, Subscription Boxes, Gift Cards, Mystery Boxes... and basically, anything covered in chocolate!

Patience says she will help you find the perfect treat for any occasion.

You can find Fudge Co. at 13292 S Rosecrest Rd Suite B Herriman, Utah.

For more information please visit the-fudge-co.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere