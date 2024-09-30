The Giant Pumpkinpalooza and Zombie Walk is a family-friendly event

The second annual Giant Pumpkinpalooza and Zombie Walk is a free, family-friendly event filled with everything you love about Halloween.

You can cheer on some of the area's top pumpkin and vegetable growers as they compete in the weigh-in contest. Last year's winning pumpkin weighed 1478 pounds!

There's also the Zombie Walk where you can see all of the costumes or participate for free!

There are also pie eating contests, soda-chugging contests, pumpkin bowling and dancing.

It's all happening on Saturday, October 5, 2024 from 12-6pm at The Gateway.

You can get more information here.