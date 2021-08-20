Watch
The Place

Actions

The Gift of Life race honors donor families and celebrates transplant recipients

items.[0].videoTitle
The Gift of Life Walk &amp; Run is a way to honor donor families and celebrate transplant recipients.
Posted at 2:08 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 16:07:59-04

The Gift of Life Race is on Saturday, August 28, 8-10am at Sugarhouse Park.

The race brings the transplant community together for their annual fundraiser and is a way to honor donor families who lost a loved one and celebrate the transplant recipients who got a second chance at life.

Besides the 5KRun/2K walk there will be a memorial garden that will have a picture of people who were donors, a silent auction with amazing prices for people to bid on, inspirational stories from people touched by organ donation and an interactive photo booth.

This is a family-friendly event and kids and dogs are welcome too!

Visit donorconnect.life for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere