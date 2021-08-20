The Gift of Life race honors donor families and celebrates transplant recipients

The Gift of Life Race is on Saturday, August 28, 8-10am at Sugarhouse Park.

The race brings the transplant community together for their annual fundraiser and is a way to honor donor families who lost a loved one and celebrate the transplant recipients who got a second chance at life.

Besides the 5KRun/2K walk there will be a memorial garden that will have a picture of people who were donors, a silent auction with amazing prices for people to bid on, inspirational stories from people touched by organ donation and an interactive photo booth.

This is a family-friendly event and kids and dogs are welcome too!

Visit donorconnect.life for more information.