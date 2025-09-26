The Gina Bachauer Foundation started 50 years ago in Utah

The Gina Bachauer Foundation started 50 years ago right here in Utah.

The International Piano Foundation brings world-class piano experiences to global and local communities through competitions, festivals, concerts and educational programs.

They're inviting the pubic to celebrate their Golden Anniversary with a special Concert Series, the first one happening on Friday, September 26, 2025.

Wynona Yinuo Wang, a 2024 Bachauer Bronze Medalist, will present a program centered on dreams, memory, and longing, including including Schubert's "Wanderer" Fantasy, Rachmaninoff's flower songs, and Zhang Zhao's Pi Huang, with the color and drama of Peking Opera.

The concert is at 7:30pm at the Rose Wagner and tickets start at just $12 for students and $25 for single tickets. You can also get a season package for $85.

The other performances will be in November, March and April.

Get your tickets and learn more at bachauer.com.