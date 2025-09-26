Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

The Gina Bachauer Foundation started 50 years ago in Utah

Celebrate the Golden Anniversary of Gina Bachauer
The Gina Bachauer Foundation started 50 years ago right here in Utah. Now you can celebrate their Golden Anniversary.
Celebrate the Golden Anniversary of Gina Bachauer
Posted

The Gina Bachauer Foundation started 50 years ago right here in Utah.

The International Piano Foundation brings world-class piano experiences to global and local communities through competitions, festivals, concerts and educational programs.

They're inviting the pubic to celebrate their Golden Anniversary with a special Concert Series, the first one happening on Friday, September 26, 2025.

Wynona Yinuo Wang, a 2024 Bachauer Bronze Medalist, will present a program centered on dreams, memory, and longing, including including Schubert's "Wanderer" Fantasy, Rachmaninoff's flower songs, and Zhang Zhao's Pi Huang, with the color and drama of Peking Opera.

The concert is at 7:30pm at the Rose Wagner and tickets start at just $12 for students and $25 for single tickets. You can also get a season package for $85.

The other performances will be in November, March and April.

Get your tickets and learn more at bachauer.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere