"The Glassman" makes a special appearance at the U of U Tailgate Lot

Football and tailgating is back at the University of Utah campus.

The Utes welcome the Weber State Wildcats Thursday for the first game of the season at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Tailgating is something Utah fans were unable to do last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

After a season off, they’re fired up to get together with family and friends at the tailgate lot.

Budah talked with the group that gather with "The Pig Bus". They always bring lots of food, drinks and fun.

Another Ute fan and U of U alum is affectionately nicknamed "The Glassman" and he stopped by to talk to Budah too.

Greg "The Glassman" Holder does a rare form of artwork. He uses glass to capture the "spirit, charisma, and charm" of icons. You can learn more about his work at iconsbyholder.com