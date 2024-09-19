The Go Gold Game will be kicking off the Salt Lake Bees' final weekend at Smith's Ballpark

For the fourth consecutive year the Salt Lake Bees have teamed up with Huntsman Cancer Foundation to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer through their Go Gold to Strike Out Childhood Cancer game.

This year it falls on the final weekend of the Bees playing at Smith's Ballpark.

The first pitch of the Go Gold game against Oklahoma City will be on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 6:35pm. A pediatric patient will do the first pitch.

Then, throughout the game, the Bees will honor kids and their families who are dealing with cancer.

Game-goers can also purchase a special gold t-shirt for $10, which is a donation to Huntsman Cancer Foundation.

If you aren't able to attend the game, you can still make a donation to thehuntsman.org/gogold and follow them on @huntsmancancerevents.

If you can be in attendance, in addition to the action on the field there will be other fun giveaways and events including postgame fireworks and kids running the bases following the fireworks.

The final Bees game at Smiths' Ballpark will be on Sunday, September 22, 2024 vs. Oklahoma City at 1:05 pm. There are a lot of food specials and events to close out the end of an era.

You can find all the information at slbees.com or by following them @saltlakebees.