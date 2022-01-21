THE GOOD DISH is the most fun you can have in the kitchen, and you don't have to do dishes

Calling all foodies! "THE GOOD DISH" is on Fox 13!

The show says it's "the most fun you can have in the kitchen, and you don't even have to do the dishes."

Jenny talked with host Daphne Oz, who you'll recognize as a guest on "The Dr. Oz Show" as well as "The Chew". She's also now a host on Fox's "Master Chef Junior".

Daphne is all about being healthy and happy. She says that means making fresh, flavorful foods that are "doable" for everyday people.

You can watch "THE GOOD DISH" weekdays at 2pm on Fox 13.

