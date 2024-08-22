The grand opening of "Sunshine Buns" is this weekend

"Sunshine Buns" is celebrating a grand opening in Utah!

Co-owner Kass Martin, joined us in studio. She's a Utah Zumba star and a mom of three, and yet she wanted to get in on the business... these buns are just that good.

Kass' best friend Chrisi and Chrisi's mom introduced Kass to the buns. They've been making them for years in California to raise money for church youth groups, school fundraisers and everything in between.

They've always been wildly popular, so they know their new brick-and-mortar store will be a hit too.

You can find the shop at 1086 South State Street in Orem.

The Grand Opening is Friday, August 23, 2024 from 5pm to 10pm and Saturday, August 24, 2024 from 10am to 10pm.

Find more information on Instagram @sunshinebuns.co.