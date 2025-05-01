The grand opening of the newly restored Murray Museum is Friday, May 2, 2025

The grand opening of the newly restored Murray Museum is coming up on Friday, May 2, 2025 from 10am to 7pm.

The event is years in the making, the city hopes the museum is a cultural gathering place for generations to come.

The museum is in the historic John P. Cahoon Mansion, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The grand opening event will kick off with opening remarks from Murray Mayor Brett A. Hales, and will be followed by live historical reenactments that will bring the 1899 mansion to life throughout the day.

The celebration continues throughout the day with art and activities including two geocache treasure hunts, a temporary mural at the Murray Theater, and an Ultimate Murray City Block Party.

It will be from 3pm-9pm at the southeast corner of City Hall, and there will be live music, food trucks, local vendors, games and family fun.

You can find more information at lovemurray.com.