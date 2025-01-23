The Granite Credit Union Foundation is committed to giving back to the community

The Granite Credit Union Foundation is dedicated to empowering individuals and strengthening communities through education, financial literacy and support for teachers and students.

Mary Woodard, with Granite Credit Union, joined us to tell us more about their community involvement which includes being the partner of Fox 13's "Cool School", where a different Utah school is highlighted each week.

In addition, the Foundation gives back to the community through various programs and initiatives including teacher grants, scholarships for students, and partnerships with local organizations to address community needs.

Mary says, " For example, our teacher grants help educators fund creative classroom projects, while our scholarships provide students with the resources they need to pursue their academic dreams."

The grants help cover costs for special projects, classroom materials, or technology that might not be funded otherwise.

Right now scholarships for students pf all ages are currently open for applications through February 9, 2025.

Interested applicants can visit granite.org/scholarship-opportunities for detailed information to apply.

Mary explained that Granite Credit Union has two great products that are available to students.

She says, " The first is our $100.00 match on a new checking account. Students can open up an OnCourse Checking account and we will match the first deposit up to $100.00. In addition, we recognize that saving for things like college can be very expensive. We just launched a new YoungInvestor account. Anyone age 0-26 is eligible."

To learn more about both of these products, please visit granite.org.

And for more information about the Foundation, go to granite.org/gcu-foundation.