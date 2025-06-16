The Granite Credit Union Foundation is rolling out 70 educator grants this summer

The Granite Credit Union Foundation supports education, financial empowerment, and overall community well-being.

It's an extension of Granite Credit Union's 90-year legacy of serving Utah families through teacher grants, scholarships, and other community-driven initiatives.

The Foundation is rolling out 70 educator grants starting June 19, 2025.

The $350 grants can be used for classroom supplies, resources, or projects that directly benefit students.

Mary Woodard, Executive Director & President of Granite Credit Union Foundation, says teachers are often the heart of our communities and many pay for classroom materials out of their own pockets.

The grants are part of the 90th birthday celebration. Mary says, "It's part of our 90th birthday celebration, earlier this year we awarded 20 grants, and these 70 will bring us to 90 total grants in 2025."

Applications are open through midnight on September 7, 2025, and can be submitted at granite.org/gcu-foundation.

The application is simple and accessible and open to all educators in Utah.

Mary explained it's not about the size of the school or district. Instead, it's about how the funds will help students learn and grow.

"We look for creative, student-focused ideas that will make a meaningful impact in the classroom," Mary says.

You can also get involved in the Foundation. Granite Credit Union welcomes donations and partnerships from individuals and organizations who share their vision.