The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival is back for 2022 with 24 live, in-person shows in downtown Salt Lake City from July 28 to August 7.

There will be local and out-of-town artists, where you can see a classical Greek tragedy, a stand-up comedy show, a dance piece, a new play, and much more within the span of an afternoon and all within walking distance of The Gateway.

To see the full line-up and to get your tickets, please go to: greatsaltlakefringe.org