The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival is Back with 20 shows in downtown SLC

The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival is returning this weekend.
Posted at 1:44 PM, Jul 27, 2023
The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival is back from July 28 to August 6, 2023, with a total of 20 shows in downtown Salt Lake City.

Fringe is a performing arts festival happening at the Alliance Theater in Trolley square.

The Fringe plays a vital opportunity for local theater artists to produce their work in a supportive environment.

It's also a launching pad for the next generation of original theater to come out of Utah.

This year companies range from seasoned Fringe veterans like the Interdisciplinary Arts Collective and groups that that are totally new.

Some of the actors from the Interdisciplinary Arts Collective joined us with a sneak peek at their show this year, Bedtime Stories.

You can see them in person July 28, 29 & 30, 2023.

You can get tickets and more information at greatsaltlakefringe.org.

