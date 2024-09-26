"The Greatest Show on Earth" is coming to town

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will surprise families with fast-paced, action-packed acts on a scale never seen before!

The Greatest Show on Earth will be at the Delta Center with five performances from September 27-29, 2024.

Picture the "ultimate playground"—a state-of-the-art, 360-degree environment—with trapeze swings soaring through the air, jaw-dropping somersaults off teeter-totters, extreme BMX riders defying gravity on huge ramps, and a merry-go-round stage spinning with excitement. Every seat is a great seat, and the action is everywhere.

75 talented performers from 18 different nationalities around the world are a part of the act, and they push themselves to the limit of their physical abilities every single show.

Family-friendly ticket pricing is available. You can purchase tickets online at SeatGeek.com, Ringling.com or in person at the Delta Center box office.