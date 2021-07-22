The Grill Girl shares a recipe for veggies you can throw on the grill in time for Pioneer Day BBQ's

Robyn Lindars, aka The Grill Girl is the creator of GrillGirl.com and the newly launched Grill Girl magazine available on newsstands now at your local grocery store, CVS, Walmart or Barnes and Noble.

She joined us with a recipe you can make at your Pioneer Day BBQ.

Grilled Brussels Sprouts Skewers with Goat Cheese and Balsamic Glaze

Ingredients:

1 lb. Brussels sprouts

2 tsp. sea salt, or to taste

12 tsp. fresh ground pepper

2 tbsp. balsamic glaze (Balsamic glaze is considered Paleo if homemade, not store bought. Try Robyn's balsamic glaze recipe below for a healthy and less expensive alternative to store-bought glaze)

1 container (about 3.5 oz) of crumbled goat cheese (Leave the crumbles off to keep it Paleo)

Balsamic Glaze

2 cups balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp honey

Bring a pot of water to boil and add the Brussels sprouts, letting them boil for about 5 minutes. Be careful to not overcook them.

While the water boils, prepare an ice bath by adding ice to a large bowl of cold water.

Remove the sprouts from the boiling water and add them to ice water to stop them from cooking.

Skewer the sprouts using bamboo skewers.

Heat a grill to medium-high direct heat, about 400 degrees.

Grill the Brussels sprouts until nice char marks have formed and the edges have caramelized.

Remove the sprouts from the grill and finish them with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Balsamic Glaze:

In a small saucepan, bring the balsamic vinegar and honey to a boil over high heat, stirring occasionally. Then reduce to a simmer and let cook for about 30 to 45 minutes until the vinegar has reduced and easily coats the back of a spoon.

PRO TIP: Remember, always prep your grill grates to avoid sticking with high-heat oils. Avocado oil is a great choice.

Find more recipes at grillgirl.com and follow Robyn on Instagram @grillgirlrobyn and on Facebook @grillgirlrobyn.