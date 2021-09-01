The Handle "Rum" cocktail is the winner in this year's Savor the Cocktail Contest

PARK CITY, Utah — The people have sipped and spoken, and Handle's "Rum" cocktail has been voted this year's Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) Savor the Cocktail Contest champion.

Jenny Hardman was at Handle as this year's award was handed out and she talked with the creator of the winning cocktail, Handle Mixologist Reagan Chung, who also shared the recipe with us.

Ingredients:

- 1.5oz Plantation 3 Stars Rum

- 0.25oz Licor 43

- 0.75oz Pandan Syrup

- 1oz Coconut Water

- .75oz Lime

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice, strain into ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with edible flower.

Throughout the month of August, 15 participating PCARA member restaurants invited guests to sample their cocktails and vote in the contest.

Being the favorite, Chung will be awarded a $500 cash prize, bragging rights and will be featured in an upcoming PCARA's marketing campaign.

Chung will also have the opportunity to partner with Top Shelf to create her own Bartender's Box, a cocktail experience delivered right to your door. Equipped with fresh ingredients and helpful how-to videos, boxes include everything imbibers need to prepare high-end, quality cocktails at home.

