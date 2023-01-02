The healthiest hot chocolate made by local family

Annie, like so many others, loves hot cocoa but didn't love all the sugar in it.

A few years ago she started making her own hot cocoa to take to work every day, and everyone fell in love with it.

She and her daughters, spent months testing different cocoa powders, collagens, and other ingredients they wanted in the cocoa. Finally deciding less is best.

They came up with the name "Fijn", pronounced "fine", which is Dutch for fine, refined, or delicate.

The Fijn powder contains cocoa, collagen, hemp protein, Saigon cinnamon, and Redmond real salt.

"We are continually trying to improve our product and add to the incredible health benefits it already has."

Fijn is a dairy-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free cocoa mix. It has no preservatives or additives. The five ingredients are clean, raw, and real.

One of the places the cocoa originates is from Ghana, which is where one of the Fijn sisters is from.

They sell three different sizes: 32 serving – 1 month, 10 serving – 2 weeks, and 2-serving – 1 cup.

"Along with being health conscious physically, it is a big deal to be healthy in all other areas of life."