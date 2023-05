You are invited to the Intermountain Championships Powwow 2023, a competition at the River's Edge Campground in Heber, Utah.

You'll enjoy the beautiful dancing,drumming and singing from many different tribes who will be competing.

There will also be arts and crafts and many food vendors (native and non-native) as well.

It's a festive, joyous social gathering that welcomes people of all ages and cultures.

Click here to get your tickets.