Are you jazzed about the upcoming Pioneer Day holiday weekend?

The Heber Valley Jazz ensemble is, and they're ready to entertain you.

They have several upcoming performances:

Charleston Park, July 24, 2021 4:30 pm FREE

Wasatch County Library Amphitheatre, Monday July 26, 7:00 pm FREE

Heber City Farmers Market, Pre-show, Thursday August 12, 5:30 pm FREE

Learn more about the Heber Valley Jazz Ensemble at hvchoirandorchestra.weebly.com/jazz-ensemble