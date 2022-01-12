The Herriman Ice Ribbon isn't your average ice rink

Winter just got a whole lot more fun with the Herriman City Ice Ribbon at the J. Lynn Crane Park.

People of all ages can enjoy a skate through the turns and curves of the ice ribbon and when it gets cold... take a break to warm up your hands at the fire pits.

Go with friends, enjoy a skate date night, or take the whole family - even babies in strollers! Everyone is allowed on the ice plus there are walkers if you need help standing up on the skates.

Reservations can be made two weeks in advance and you'll want to arrive 20-30 minutes prior to your reservation time to get your skates and start your session on time.

For more info visit: Herriman Ice Ribbon