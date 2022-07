The Herriman MotoX is returning for a tenth year of dirt bike racing competition.

It's happening Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 at Butterfield Park.

It will be an adrenaline-packed, high-speed favorite for your family.

Kids and youth races are Friday and then on Saturday it's time for amateur and pros. On Saturday Hillbilly races follow the motocross action to end the night.

On both nights there will be food trucks to enjoy.

For more information please visit: herriman.org/moto-x.