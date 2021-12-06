The Holiday Food & Fund Drive helps stock the shelves of Utah Food Bank and emergency food pantries

Utah Food Bank hosts the annual Holiday Food & Fund Drive from October 15 to January 15 to help stock the shelves of Utah Food Bank and emergency food pantries statewide.

The donated food helps feed hungry Utahns through the holidays and into the early spring months.

A great way to help is through the Virtual Food Drive, which allows you to fill a virtual shopping cart with the most-needed items and take advantage of Utah Food Bank's incredible purchasing power — all without having to visit a store!

Utah Food Bank turns each $1 donation into $8.71 worth of goods and services.

You can also donate nonperishable food at Harmons locations statewide or Riverton Chevrolet.

Or, you can drop food off at the Utah Food Bank's Salt Lake City or St. George warehouses, or your nearest pantry.

Visit utahfoodbank.org for a complete list of drop-off locations.

