The holiday season is upon us, and here are some things we all need to be cautious of in the kitchen

You've heard the phrase "too many cooks in the kitchen". But Personal Injury Attorney Craig Swapp says you can take that to heart when it comes to preventing accidents in the kitchen during the holidays.

The kitchen is oftentimes the gathering place, and there are people from very young to very old that could be injured.

Swapp says one of the biggest problems is burns from something on the stove or in the oven.

Swapp reminds parents to keep those pan handles away from the edges when cooking on the stove. It may be the best idea to keep young children completely out of the kitchen.

For adults, remember to use hot pads and pan holders.

Swapp says slip-and-fall injuries are also a big concern, especially for older adults.

With grandma and grandpa coming over, helping int he kitchen, it's essential to eliminate slip-and-fall hazards in the kitchen.

Remove rungs from the cooking area and clean up any liquid or food spills immediately.

If you do need the services of Craig Swapp & Associates, you can call them at 1-800-404-9000 or visit craigswapp.com.