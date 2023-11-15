The holidays are kicking off in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

The ice skating season begins Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at the Gallivan Center downtown. They offer both figure skates and hockey skates for rent so everyone will enjoy being on the ice! You can also warm up with hot cocoa and other sweet and savory treats. Click here for more information.

Experience the light of Luminaria at Thanksgiving Poing! Take an enchanting walk through Ashton Gardens that includes all the sights, sounds and tastes of the season. It gets underway on Thursday, November 16, 2023 and goes through January 6, 2024. Click here for more information.

Enjoy a festive night as more than 1.5 million lights come on to welcome the holiday season. Lighting of Riverwoods in Provo is happening Friday, November 17, 2023 from 6-9pm and includes entertainment, photo ops and fireworks! Click here for more information.

See the stars and planets at The Farm and Sky Star Party at Wheeler Historic Farm on Friday, November 17,2023. Clark Planetarium is teaming up with the Farm for stargazing, fun activities and fun activities from 6-8pm. Click herefor more information.

There's a Run Now, Gobble Later community fun run happening on Saturday, November 18, 2023 morning at Sugarhouse Park. Everyone is invited to run, walk or trot with Girls on the Run. This is a perfect race for kids and families and costumes are encouraged! Click here for more information.

The Outlets at Traverse Mountain in Lehi kicks off their holiday season on Saturday, November 18, 2023 with the lighting of the tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree in the state. The family day begins at 1pm with a Gingerbread Festival, then stick around for activities all day through the tree lighting at 6pm. Click here for more information.

There's a Lights On Party at The Gateway on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 6:30-8:30pm. In addition to seeing the holiday lights come on, you can also enjoy live music, family-friendly activities and a stroll through a winter wonderland. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13!

