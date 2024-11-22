The holidays are nearly here and 1-800-GOT-JUNK? can hep you declutter

1-800-GOT-JUNK? is a full-service junk removal company.

They'll come to your home or business and make junk disappear.

And, they'll help you declutter before the holidays.

Michael Zobrist, General Manager, joined us with some tips for getting your home ready for the holidays.



Organize your kitchen: This area will be getting plenty of use over the holiday season. Go through your fridge/pantry to declutter any unwanted items. Declutter the common areas in your home: Whether it's the living room, dining room, or any other entertaining spaces, ensure there is enough space for all your guests to comfortably come together. Remove any clutter from seating areas, and check for any potential tripping hazards. Get rid of any unused toys: - If you have kids, you'll want to make sure that there is room for any new toys that they might receive during the holiday season. Plan to get rid of any post-holiday clutter: It may seem early to start thinking about how to properly dispose of your holiday clutter, but "future you" will be thankful you did! 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is happy to help take the stress out of planning ahead and handle all your holiday disposal needs!

One of the most common questions Bennett gets asked is, "What happens to the junk after you pick it up? Does any of it get recycled?"

The answer is, it depends on what is being hauled away. They'll recycle the recyclables and donate what can be donated. The rest goes to the dump.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? takes everything (no matter how big or small) with the exception of paint, chemicals/ hazardous materials, asbestos, oil drums or tanks and vehicles.

You can book an appointment at 1800gotjunk.com.