The holidays are nearly here in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Join Junction Commons in Park City on Friday, November 22, 2024, for a magical evening a they kick off the holiday season with their very 1st Annual Christmas Tree Lighting. There will also be food trucks, a hot chocolate station and live holiday music. Click here for more information.

You can also be there as the switch is flipped on at The Shops at Riverwoods on Friday, November 22, 2024. The trees there will be adored with more than 1.5 million lights to welcome the holiday season. There will also be photo ops, fireworks and live entertainment too. Click here for more information.

Santa Claus is making his grand arrival at Station Park in Farmington on Friday, November 22, 224. He'll be escorted through the mall by police officers and firefighters to Fountain Square where he will light the holiday tree and officially open Santa's House. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, November 23, 2024, Brigham City is having a Holiday Craft Bazaar where you just might find those perfect holiday gifts! You will also enjoy snacks or lunch and a raffle too. Click here for more information.

This is the opening weekend of Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary. Come experience the magic of the holiday season with light displays, including a lighted tunnel, pay a visit to Santa inside a life-sized Gingerbread House and enjoy treats. Click here for more information.

If you're looking for a fun family event near you, it's time to wrangle up the kids, stock your car with treats and head to the Utah State Fairpark for Reindeer Road drive-through light show. The lights are even synchronized to festive tunes through your radio. Click here for more information.

