The holidays can be an overwhelming and stressful time; learn suicide warning signs

The holidays can be an overwhelming and stressful time. And for some it can be an incredibly lonely and painful time.

The Utah Suicide Prevention Coalition is encouraging all Utahns to learn the warning signs for suicide and to be able to recognize with family members, friends or coworkers may be struggling.

Listen for:

• Talk of suicide, including phrases like "I just want to go to sleep and never wake up," or "If x happens, I'll kill myself."

• Talk of feeling hopeless, including phrases like, "What is the point?" and "Nothing is going to get better."

• Talk of feeling like a burden, including phrases like, "They would be better off without me."

Watch for:

• Increased use of alcohol or drugs

• Withdrawing from activities

• Looking for methods to kill themselves

• Isolation from family and friends

• Change in sleeping habits

• Depression, anxiety, loss of interest, irritability, humiliation, agitation or rage

• A sudden unexplained calm or euphoria after a long period of depression

• Saying goodbyes or giving away possessions

Live On is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing our culture around suicide and mental health. If you are reading this, you play a role in suicide prevention.

Visit liveonutah.org for both English and Spanish-language resources on how to get help and give help.

If you or someone you know needs immediate help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

