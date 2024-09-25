The Hope Hero's mission is to catch kids before they fall and empower them to be their own heroes.

Elysia Butler with The Hope Hero Foundation has a mission to catch kids before they fall and empower them to become heroes of their own stories.

She knows how important this is through personal experience with her own son.

Elysia says, ""I know what it's like to have a child who doesn't want to live. My little boy was just seven years old. Daily, he would say how much he hated himself… until the day I saw him attempt to end it all right in front of me."

But after nearly two years of daily efforts, her son began to see his worth and believe in himself again.

Now, he's the kicker for a college football team. "He went from a child who didn't want to live to a man living his dreams," she says.

Elysia says suicide rates have risen 71 percent for youth ages 10-24 in the last decade. But she says you can't just wait for warning signs.

Parents need to be the first line of defense in promoting their child's well-being.

She says, "When kids face challenges, they need to be heard. Creating safe, open communication empowers them to reflect on their experiences and build resilience."

Elysia is going to be a part of TEDx Salt Lake City on October 7, 2024 at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. You can click here for tickets.

The Hope Hero Foundation is also starting a Resilience & Suicide Prevention Course for parents that begins on October 3, 2024 and a Teens Rise of Resilience Course in November.

Visit thehopeherofoundation.org for more information.