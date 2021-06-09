The House that SHE Built is now finished, and you can tour it at the Utah Valley Parade of Homes.

We talked with General Contractor Stephanie Sharp who says this is the first home of its kind in the nation, built 90-percent by an all-woman skilled-labor team.

The house has been two years in the making and is 32-hundred square feet with a chef's kitchen, master bedroom retreat, children's play area, and gathering places throughout.

It's located in the Wander community (an Oakwood Homes) community located in Saratoga Springs.

Building this house was a major undertaking, finding female trades people for all aspects of the build. But, one major reason for doing this project was to inspire women of all ages to pursue a career in home building which is typically a male-dominated field.

The home is on display from June 3-19 at 126 S. High Rock Avenue in Saratoga Springs. You can get tickets to the Utah Valley Parade of Homes at UVParade.com.

Proceeds of the home's sale will go to scholarships for women pursuing careers in the construction field, the nonprofit LifeStart village which gives women and children a new start and future home building projects like this one.

For more information please visit utahpwb.com and follow The House That SHE Built on Instagram.