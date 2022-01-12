The Ice Castles in Midway are opening in this Family Fun with Fox 13

The Ice Castles in Midway are opening on Friday, January 15 and tickets are now on sale! You'll be able to get lost in an ice maze, squeeze through small passageways or even add a sleigh ride to your visit. Get more information by clicking here.

Layton City Recreation is sponsoring Family Skate Night on Thursday, January 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. Skating at the South Davis Recreation Center is free for residents of Layton and skate rental is only $1.00. Get more information by clicking here.

The best freestyle skiers will be hitting the slopes at Deer Valley Resort January 12 through January 14. The Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup will be filled with competitors twisting, flying and racing their way to the podium on the same runs used during the 2002 Winter games and it's free to the public! Get more information by clicking here.

Sleeping, snoozing and snoring. Hibernation isn't just for bears! Utah's Hogle Zoo is putting on a virtual camp filled with stories, crafts, interactive learning and even animal visits. This is happening Saturday, January 15 and is for kids seven through 10 years old. Get more information by clicking here.

All aboard! There's a model train show happening at Thanksgiving Point January 14 and 15 and kids 10 years and under are FREE! You can see trains of all sizes on impressive displays. Click here for more information.

Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour was rescheduled to Sunday, January 16 at Vivint Arena. Tickets are still available too! You can get more information by clicking here.

This Family Fun with Fox 13 is brought to you by Parents Empowered.