The iconic Hotel del Coronado just completed a 6-year, $550 million dollar re-imagining

For over a century, Hotel del Coronado has been an icon of the American beach vacation.

Now, the historic landmark built in the 1880s has just completed a 6-year, $550 million dollar re-imagining.

Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, joined us from the Victorian Garden at "Hotel Del" to tell us more about the vacation destination.

She says the newly refreshed Victorian Tower rooms are decorated in the color palate from when the hotel was first built. She describes the rooms as luxurious and beautiful.

But, Hotel del Coronado has something for every traveler with multiple pools to play in, a sprawling beach and special events all year long.

They have three new restaurants to sit and enjoy a meal, as well as quick, easy places like a beach shack with a taco truck, a pizzeria and an ice cream shop.

The Travel Mom is teaming up with Hotel Del to give away a stay there. Follow her on Instagram @thetravelmom for details on that.

To make your reservation and learn more, please visit: hoteldel.com.