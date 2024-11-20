The iconic Splash Mountain is now Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Resort.

Beth Stewart, Project Coordinator, says the ride takes place takes place about a year after the events of the film. It's Mardi Gras again and Tiana is throwing a big celebration in honor of her restaurant, Tiana's Foods.

She's just forgotten one thing — a live band for the party.

So visitors can search through the bayou to find musicians for her.

You'll want to keep you eyes peeled for 17 brand new characters on this ride, and for Easter Eggs too!

Of course, you will enjoy Tiana's Bayou Adventure during the opening, and during the holidays... it's extra-special at this time of year!

