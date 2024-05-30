The INN Between is a medical respite and hospice care for people experiencing homelessness

The INN Between is the only medical respite and end-of-life care facility for people experiencing homelessness in the greater Salt Lake area.

For nearly a decade it has provided a stable home, food, comfort and more for people who need time to recover from an illness.

They also enable those near the end of life to pass with dignity, instead of on a street somewhere alone.

Jillian Olmstead, Executive Director of The INN Between, says to date, 136 people have experienced death through their hospice care.

She says others have found a place to recover from a medical crisis at The INN. She says, "Surrounded by people who care, our residents can start working on themselves".

The INN Between works collaboratively with other homeless service agencies and Kayla Norman, with Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, says their goals align perfectly together.

Kayla says, "We're proud to support this nonprofit and many others working toward addressing health inequity in our communities."

Because they are a non-profit, The INN Between greatly depends on the generosity of people in the community through donations, which are tax deductible.

You have the opportunity to help support The INN Between at a Benefit Concert/ Fundraiser on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Tune INN to The INN Between is a 21+ event, that features an amazing line-up of local musicians, local food and drinks.

It's happening at the Aoki Event Garden in Sandy and you can get more information by visiting: tibhospice.org.