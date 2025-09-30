The International Festival "Yo Nací en este País" celebrates cultural pride

Nuestras Raíces is a family-run business that has a mission to keep the rich cultural traditions of Latin America alive by teaching and performing dance and music from Ecuador and surrounding regions.

They offer classes, workshops and performances to teach children, teens and adults the importance of tradition, respect for their roots and the power of artistic expression.

Their programs are designed to uplift and empower participants, especially girls, by helping them find confidence, pride in their heritage, and leadership skills through the arts.

They created the the International Festival "Yo Nací en este País" which celebrates cultural pride through traditional dances, music, and art in the USA and Ecuador.

Its highlight, the Election of the Queen of Dances, honors individuals dedicated to preserving cultural heritage.

Through global performances, Nuestras Raíces connects communities and fosters mutual understanding.

It's happening on Saturday, October 4, 2025. You can learn more at Raicesusa.com.