Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

The International Festival "Yo Nací en este País" celebrates cultural pride

"Born in This Country" is coming up on October 3, 2025
Yo Naci En Este Pais’ International Festival celebrates cultural pride with music, dance, and the Queen of Folklore Dances.
"Born in This Country"
Posted

Nuestras Raíces is a family-run business that has a mission to keep the rich cultural traditions of Latin America alive by teaching and performing dance and music from Ecuador and surrounding regions.

They offer classes, workshops and performances to teach children, teens and adults the importance of tradition, respect for their roots and the power of artistic expression.

Their programs are designed to uplift and empower participants, especially girls, by helping them find confidence, pride in their heritage, and leadership skills through the arts.

They created the the International Festival "Yo Nací en este País" which celebrates cultural pride through traditional dances, music, and art in the USA and Ecuador.

Its highlight, the Election of the Queen of Dances, honors individuals dedicated to preserving cultural heritage.

Through global performances, Nuestras Raíces connects communities and fosters mutual understanding.

It's happening on Saturday, October 4, 2025. You can learn more at Raicesusa.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere