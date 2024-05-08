The Jets, a popular group from the 80s, are performing at PolyStrong

PolyStrong was created in 2017 as a way to help empower, inspire and educate Pacific Islander communities.

May 16 through May 18, 2024, there is an event at the University of Utah that is free for all students.

Event organizers are hoping to provide opportunities for participants to learn from leaders in their community.

The three-day event kicks off with a fundraising event that celebrates trailblazers. The Jets, the first Polynesian Grammy-nominated music group from the 1980s will be performing.

"Their music has inspired generations and embodies the spirit of resilience and creativity that we aim to cultivate in our community," says PolyStrong Founder, Frank Tusieseina.

Other days are packed with sports professionals, finance experts, those in the entertainment and media fields as well as in the law and mental health professions.

For event details and registration, please visit; polystrong.org.

