Watch
The Place

Actions

The jewelry at Payne Anthony is spectacular, but the atmosphere is low key and relaxed

Posted at 5:35 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 19:35:02-05

Payne Anthony Jewelers has been located in Salt Lake City's historic Trolley Square since 1972.

They invite you to browse their showroom, which is a very low key and relaxed atmosphere.

But, the jewelry is spectacular! You can select a piece already designed from their extensive inventory , or they will custom make one for you.

For more information please visit: payneanthony.com.

And, be sure to go to fox13now.com/contests to enter for your chance to win daily prizes from Trolley Square retailers and a grand holiday prize package too!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere