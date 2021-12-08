The jewelry at Payne Anthony is spectacular, but the atmosphere is low key and relaxed

Payne Anthony Jewelers has been located in Salt Lake City's historic Trolley Square since 1972.

They invite you to browse their showroom, which is a very low key and relaxed atmosphere.

But, the jewelry is spectacular! You can select a piece already designed from their extensive inventory , or they will custom make one for you.

For more information please visit: payneanthony.com.

